In Week 4 the Denver Broncos got their first victory on the season after beating the Chicago Bears 31-28. The Broncos looked like they were going to fall to a 0-4 record on the season after the Bears jumped out to a 28-7 lead. But the Broncos managed to claw their way back and get the win. In Week 5 the Broncos will have a chance to increase their winning streak.

The victory was much needed for the Broncos, as the 0-3 start to the season had really damaged morale. While riding high after their recent win, can they use that newfound confidence to beat former head coach Nathaniel Hackett when he comes to town with the New York Jets? Let's take a look at some bold Week 5 Broncos predictions for their matchup against the Jets.

Broncos' defense continues to struggle mightily

During the offseason, the Broncos made the decision to re-hire former head coach Vance Joseph as their defensive coordinator. Joseph spent three seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals, where he coached defenses that ranked 10th, 6th, and then 24th. While the 24th ranking in 2022 is a bit alarming, the Cardinals' defense was decimated by injuries, thus leading to the steep drop-off.

Joseph's tenure with the Broncos couldn't have gotten off to a worse start, as the Broncos' defense is already ranked in the bottom 5 in the league. The Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders, who have sub-par offenses, had absolute field days playing against the Broncos' defense. And just when fans thought it couldn't get worse, the Broncos suffered the worst loss in franchise history against the Miami Dolphins, who dropped a whopping 70 points.

A defensive performance that atrocious is surely grounds for firing, right? Well apparently not, because the Broncos chose to stick with Joseph.

In 2022, The Broncos defense allowed only 21.1 PPG and 334.4 YPG. Through 4 games this season, they are allowing 37.5 PPG and 478.5 YPG. They are allowing 7.0 yards per play, and are on pace to allow 55 passing TDs, which would both be NFL records. pic.twitter.com/MjYJhH9NmZ — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) October 5, 2023

The Bears, who have one of the worst offenses in the league, suddenly looked competent while playing against the Broncos in Week 4. And Bears quarterback Justin Fields, who had been struggling as of late, suddenly looked like prime Joe Montana. Fields also didn't have an incompletion until late in the third quarter, as the Broncos defense looked like they couldn't stop a nosebleed.

If the Broncos want a shot at beating the Jets, the offense will really have to pick up the slack left by the defense. If their defense continues to perform like they have for the first few weeks, then Jets stars Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson will carve them up. The Broncos need to find a way to stop the Jets' drives and pressure quarterback Zach Wilson consistently.

Russell Wilson continues his hot start to the season

Wilson's start to the 2023 season hasn't been talked about much due to the Broncos' current record, but honestly, it should be.

Wilson is off to a significantly better start to his season in comparison to his first season with the Broncos. Through four weeks, Wilson has thrown for 1014 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions. He's tied for third-best in the league in terms of total touchdowns thrown. He also has a solid 79.8 ranking per Pro Football Focus.

When Hackett was head coach of the Broncos, Wilson had the worst season in his entire career. Wilson now has a fresh start with a proven head coach in Sean Payton, and so far, it looks like Payton has started to steer Wilson back onto the path to success.

It would certainly feel good for Wilson and the Broncos to have an awesome offensive outing, especially with Hackett standing on the opposing sideline.