These days, conversations about the Denver Broncos can’t start without an assessment of veteran quarterback Russell Wilson.

A nine-time Pro Bowl selection and 2013 Super Bowl champion, Wilson’s disappointing 2022 season was highlighted by the massive five-year, $242.6 million contract extension he signed with the Broncos after being traded by the Seattle Seahawks. Given that the team he won a Super Bowl with didn’t even offer him that type of contract should have been Denver’s first sign that they were making a mistake. Especially when, in the past, they were willing to sacrifice an elite defense just to keep him.

Nonetheless, if it wasn’t clear prior to the season, it became painfully obvious as the season wore on.

Wilson wasn’t just affected by suboptimal chemistry with his teammates, factors that contributed to his underwhelming start but were expected to be overcome in time. He also had trouble progressing past his primary read in former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s timing-and-rhythm based pass system. Wilson had trouble reading the pass rush from inside the pocket, and hitting his receivers due to inconsistent ball placement, even on routine throws. Furthermore, he was either unwilling or incapable of making plays outside of the pocket, which was once a hallmark of his game.

With the renowned Sean Payton taking the helm as head coach, the situation may be better for Wilson this season. Payton not only has a wealth of head coaching experience, but his offensive system suited a smaller pocket-passer in former star quarterback Drew Brees. However, with the 2023 NFL Draft quickly approaching, the Broncos have a chance to make a decision next month that could save their 2023 season and beyond.

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker is the perfect fit for the Broncos in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Why Hendon Hooker is the perfect fit for the Broncos roster in the 2023 NFL Draft

25-year-old Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker is a bit older than the ideal draft prospect. However, while his age may not be what a team like the Houston Texans or Indianapolis Colts are looking for, he’s the perfect fit for the Broncos.

Denver’s only missing piece at the skill positions is a long-term quarterback. Of course, that could all prove to be wrong in 2023 if Wilson bounces back.

Nonetheless, Wilson is 34-years-old, and it’s quite possible that his diminished impact is as much about his age than an inexperienced head coach roaming the sidelines. Particularly when considering his play outside of the pocket.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A younger quarterback like Hooker that fits the mold of quarterbacks that are en vogue today could simply be more useful than an aging player coming off of the worst season of his career. Plus, in terms of sheer production, there may not be a better quarterback projected to be taken in the third round (where the Broncos hold a pair of back-to-back picks at no. 67 and no. 68).

Hendon Hooker’s strengths, weaknesses, and future outlook

The 6-foot-3, 217-pound signal-caller impressed with 6,080 passing yards and 58 touchdowns to five interceptions while playing for Tennessee for the past two seasons. He added 10 touchdowns on the ground in that span, running for 1,046 yards.

Hooker, who transferred from Virginia Tech after three seasons, also holds the 10th highest average for passing yards per attempt (9.5) and 11th-highest passing efficiency rating (172.2) of all-time.

Praised for his quick release, live arm, and passing touch, there’s almost no doubt that he would be more effective than the version of Wilson that the Broncos saw last season. Especially with Hooker seeming more willing and capable of completing long passes to a young and athletic wide receiving corps that was underutilized last season.

Furthermore, with a prototypical height, Hooker is unlikely to have the natural weaknesses that the 5-foot-11 Wilson has.

Of course, if Hooker had no weaknesses, he would be in the running to be drafted first overall. Where Wilson has been unwilling to make more passes out of the pocket, Hooker needs to refine his technique and decision-making when forced to adapt. In addition, though he possesses NFL-ready arm strength, his touch on deep passes could use a bit of work.

Lastly, the Volunteers’ pace-and-space offense isn’t considered a pro-style offense.

Nonetheless, under the tutelage of Payton and Wilson, Hooker should improve his downfield accuracy on his mechanics. So far as the offense that he played in at Tennessee, the success of former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes should inspire confidence about his ability to transition to a pro-style offense.

The Broncos should be able to get out from under Wilson’s oversized contract after the 2023 season with little penalty. Consequently, the main hope for Hooker could be that he’s ready to be under center starting in 2024.