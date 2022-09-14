Broncos defense hit with critical Justin Simmons blow for Week 2 vs. Texans

The Denver Broncos defense was given a troubling injury update on safety Justin Simmons ahead of their Week 2 matchup with the Houston Texas. Ari Meirov reports that Simmons is dealing with a quad injury. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett reportedly said Simmons will miss some time as a result.

This reports puts Simmons’ status in doubt for Week 2. The question is how long will he be out for?

The Broncos defense is one of their strengths and they can’t afford to have their star safety miss a significant amount of time. Denver’s secondary will need to find a way to step up amid his absence.

Justin Simmons has been a vital piece to the puzzle over the past 6 years in Denver. He’s recorded 176 total tackles over the past two seasons alone. He added 1.5 sacks from the safety position in 2021. In 2020, Simmons defended 12 passes.

But the fact is that the Broncos will miss more than his talent. Simmons offers important veteran leadership for this defensive unit. He’s been a full-time starter since 2017 and hasn’t missed a regular season game since 2018.

The Broncos likely won’t face too much trouble against the Texas in Week 2. Houston was able to earn a surprising tie against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. But their offense is lackluster. Even if the Broncos defense plays well in Week 2, they will miss Justin Simmons down the road. There is no official timetable yet for his injury.

The Broncos are hoping they dodged a bullet and Simmons will be able to return sooner rather than later.