Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is fresh off his first win of the season, but knows there is still significant room for improvement.

The rookie head coach and his staff have struggled with game management and decision-making this season. In an effort to reduce these errors, Hackett hired veteran coach Jerry Rosburg to serve as a senior assistant on the coaching staff. Rosburg has had experience as a special teams coordinator and associate head coach. He also assisted Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh with game management from 2008 to 2018.

Broncos’ HC Nathaniel Hackett has hired former Ravens’ asst HC/special teams coordinator Jerry Rosburg as Senior Assistant to help him with gameday decisions, as @mikeklis also reported. Rosburg spent week in Denver and will be in Broncos’ coaching booth Sunday night. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2022

Earlier this week, Nathaniel Hackett addressed the media, fully aware of his struggles with game management through the Broncos first two contests.

“It’s something we’ve jumped into and wanted to make sure we can get better at that,’’ Hackett said. “And it starts with me. I’m trying to do every single thing I can to put myself in a better position to make quicker, faster, more efficient decisions. George (Paton), all those guys have been absolutely spectacular in helping me through that process. That is something that is new for me. And I think we’re going to have some good answers as we move forward.’’

Jerry Rosburg was hired in time to hopefully help the Broncos during their primetime bout with the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday. Rosburg retired after the 2018 season, stating he wanted to spend more time with family. He spent the past week observing Broncos practices. The decision to hire Rosburg was finalized on Friday, officially bringing him out of retirement. Hopefully, Rosburg can come in and have an immediate impact on one of the youngest coaching staffs in the NFL.