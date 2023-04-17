The Denver Broncos have a couple of clear needs ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, which should make their job easier as they attempt to reach the Super Bowl with head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Russell Wilson in town.

However, while plenty of attention has gone towards their offensive line and skill positions — particularly at wide receiver and running back, the Broncos need to look highly at one other major offensive position moving forward.

The quarterback position itself.

Although Wilson is a star and there’s no reason to discount his long history of success just because he had a bad season with a new team.

Nonetheless, Wilson is a 34-year-old player with a new head coach whose main job is to get the future Hall of Fame quarterback to trust his offensive system and give him enough time to make plays.

To this point, Payton should do well because his reputation precedes him. Drew Brees, who Payton coached for 15 seasons, is going to be a Hall of Fame quarterback.

For those that watched, it’s in no small part because of Payton’s coaching.

So, where he may not have had trust in what Nathaniel Hackett devised, that won’t — or should not — be a problem.

Yet, the fact does remain that declines can be slippery slopes. If Wilson really is on one or not, it’ll be proven in 2023.

In the event that he is?

Well, the Broncos just need to have some bread baking in the oven.

Whether they need to bench him and have a quarterback that can actually play in the system that will be made for him. Or if they want to get an early start on their quarterback competition for 2024.

That’s why Louisville Cardinals quarterback would be a perfect fit for the Broncos in the 2023 NFL Draft.

3 reasons Malik Cunningham would be perfect fit for Broncos in 2023 NFL Draft

He has wheels

The Denver Broncos need to be taking a hard look at Louisville Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham, in the 2023 NFL Draft.

An athletic signal-caller, Cunningham broke Lamar Jackson’s record for the most rushing touchdowns at Louisville with 50.

Players of his ilk are typically maligned or pigeon-holed into roles as receivers, gadget players, and the like. However, Cunningham will really shine as a quarterback.

For one, when a play breaks down or a player in the front seven breaks through the pocket — as they’re known to do — Cunningham will be more than able to extend the play or score. The way he moves is better than a lot of receivers do, as he runs with speed, grace, and confidence.

As it relates to the Broncos who still have questions on their offensive line, this matters plenty.

For a league that’s moved increasingly towards dual-threat quarterbacks — or at least players that can extend plays outside of the pocket — it matters even more.

With a starting quarterback in Russell Wilson, whose legs also helped make him great, it’s one of the things that matter most.

Cunningham, who ran a 4.53 in the 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, averaged 5.1 yards per carry over his collegiate career.

Sean Payton’s system

One of the major questions about Malik Cunningham is his arm strength.

Nonetheless, if Payton were to run an offensive system like the one he ran with the New Orleans Saints, Cunningham would thrive.

In New Orleans, Brees might mainly be remembered for throwing deep balls to Michael Thomas. However, the Saints’ offense also relied on underneath routes and the running game to open up the deep throw. For Cunningham, whose arm strength isn’t bad just not elite, this means that there’s plenty of upside. Particularly under Payton’s system with the Broncos.

Cunningham is efficient with short passes, makes quick decisions, and stays poised under duress.

In Payton’s variation of a West Coast system, there’s no reason to doubt that he could do well.

Russell Wilson can work with him on the fundamentals

One of the best traits about Russell Wilson is that he simply does the little things.

Wilson truly is the type of person who works diligently on his game. Under his wing, Malik Cunninham should be able to work out the kinks to his game.

Frankly, Wilson could show no interest in coaching up Cunningham and the guy would still learn. Learn how to be a professional. Learn how to prepare for an NFL game.

Regardless, the weakness Cunningham has is his placement on throws. Particularly on the deep ball.

Coincidentally enough, that’s an area where Wilson excels.

As a player that’s 5-foot-11, Wilson would further help Cunningham excel in the NFL as a shorter passer as well.

Simply put, Wilson would have plenty to do with why he would be able to do well. Whether Cunningham had to be thrown in the fire during the 2023 season, or whether took the reigns in 2024,