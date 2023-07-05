As much pressure as there was on the Denver Broncos to succeed last year, there is substantially more this season.

Russell Wilson was brought into to be the quarterback savior that has largely been missing from this franchise for the last two decades. That did not happen. Now, head coach Sean Payton is being called upon to revive the struggling quarterback and implement the effective and creative offense that worked wonders with the New Orleans Saints. If neither the Super Bowl-winning QB or coach hold the answers, all hope is going to be sapped from Mile High Stadium.

Utter dejection will cloud Broncos country. Self-doubt will set in. “Is it just us?” fans will ask as they try to decipher this offensive curse that has plagued the franchise since it won the Lombardi Trophy in 2016. That cannot be the fate. The solution must be reached, and fast. A long-term plan is not acceptable with Wilson and Payton at the forefront.

Denver has to finish overhauling its offense and culture by the time the 2023-24 NFL season kicks off in September. To accomplish such an urgent and lofty objective, a few more reinforcements might be needed. Outside of Russell Wilson, there are not many players on this offense who have experienced big-game, postseason football.

There is a free agent out there who, despite not possessing the bling that Wilson and Payton do, understands what it is like to play an entire season under scrutiny. Many say he is finished, but this former star can add value to this team.

Now that I have set the stage, perhaps excessively so, let's take a look at the perfect move the Broncos should make to fill out their roster with 2023 training camp fast approaching.

Broncos should sign RB Ezekiel Elliott

No, I am not a mad man. Ezekiel Elliott would be a practical addition to Denver's offense. There is a misconception that the veteran running back is no longer a useful NFL player. His days as an effective lead back are decisively over after rushing for 3.8 yards per carry with the Dallas Cowboys last season. But with Javonte Williams coming off a torn ACL and Samaje Perine more of a change-of-pace back, Elliott can be a reliable goal-line producer and good blocker for the Broncos.

Make that NINE touchdowns over the last SEVEN games for Ezekiel Elliott! 💪 🎥: @NFL | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/P2OxnJXG0g — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) December 18, 2022

Those qualities cannot be scoffed at, certainly not by the worst scoring offense in the league last year. Both Denver and the 27-year-old (turns 28 in a few weeks) are desperate for a fresh start. It may sound asinine to pair up a poor offense with a declining talent, but everybody wins in this situation.

In a largely inefficient 2022-23 season, Elliott scored the fourth-most rushing touchdowns with 12, per StatMuse. He directly addresses this team's biggest weakness- putting points on the board. Yes, he will need others to help put him in position to dive into the end zone, but finishing drives with seven points instead of three is not something Broncos fans can take for granted. Mile High is the right fit for Zeke, too.

While Elliott does not look like an ideal match for Payton, he can benefit from playing under such a successful offensive mind. The longtime Saints head coach will place the three-time Pro Bowler in situations where he can be most effective. Leaning on the run is also a smart strategy, considering there are legitimate concerns Wilson has lost his touch. A three-man backfield is a good insurance policy to carry.

Honestly, it is also a necessity for the Broncos. No one knows how Williams will hold up after the long layoff and Perine is a career back-up who can shine on occasion. Each player has earned a bigger workload than Ezekiel Elliott based on recent track records, but they may not be able to carry the mantle alone. No. 21 is capable and motivated to help out.

Furthermore, he is allegedly in great shape, according to close friend and former teammate Dak Prescott. The two still train together, so Dallas' QB lends at least some credibility on the matter despite some inherent bias. To be fair, we have heard similar praise about Elliott only to see him look sluggish on the field when the season gets underway. Age and the natural grind of the position often punishes running backs.

“I know a lot of guys in the locker room would love for Ezekiel Elliott to come back.”@SlaterNFL talks about the possibility of seeing Zeke back in a Cowboys uniform 👀 (Via @NFLTotalAccess) pic.twitter.com/pSnkcNYjaM — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) June 26, 2023

Few can stay at the top of their game for a long period of time. The Ohio State alum is not one of them. However, he is savvy enough to know how to stay relevant in this league. Specialization yields high demand on the market. Or at least it should. Scoring touchdowns and bolstering pass protection justifies a roster spot three weeks before training camp.

A team will eventually pick up Ezekiel Elliott. A reunion with the Cowboys is the most plausible scenario. The Broncos should not allow that to happen, though. What does Payton and the front office really have to lose? Denver was already an embarrassment.

This low-cost move can help them shed that label next season. Broncos training camp officially starts on July 28th. By that time, Elliott could be hearing “Zeke, let's ride!” from his new teammate.