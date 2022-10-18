Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning is enjoying their Monday Night Football showdown with Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, so much so that it had him dancing early on.

After sacking Herbert late in the second quarter of the Week 6 game, Brown pulled out his signature sack dance to celebrate and, well, mock the Chargers QB. Of course this is no longer new from the Broncos LB, but it is still fun to watch whenever he does it.

Lmao Baron Browning after the sack on Justin Herbert 🤣pic.twitter.com/jmmAiDFXSG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 18, 2022

Baron Browning has been playing phenomenal for the Broncos, so he has every right to celebrate. While Denver is struggling, he has been a bright spot for the team. As Andrew Mason of 104.3 The Fan noted, he already has 2.5 sacks in the last two games since taking over the starting spot of the injured Randy Gregory.

After his sack on Justin Herbert, fans were quick to praise the 23-year-old. Supporters and experts alike were united in calling Browning a stud, with one even saying he looks like a young Von Miller.

Baron Browning looks like a young Von — Denver Broncos 365 (@DailyBroncos) October 18, 2022

Baron Browning is insanely twitchy and has unreal bend I’ve honestly not seen anything like this since Von Miller — Denver Broncos 365 (@DailyBroncos) October 18, 2022

Baron Browning's get off is something else. — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) October 18, 2022

Baron Browning SHOT out of a cannon to get the sack on Herbert. Excellent jump. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 18, 2022

Defense is as big of a problem for the Broncos as their offense. Even though they haven’t lost by double-digits, they just can’t seem to make the necessary stops to pull off wins. If Baron Browning can further develop, he could very well be a key part of the Denver defense moving forward.

Here’s to hoping he gets more chances to show everyone what else he can do. Besides, who doesn’t want to see him doing his sack dance?