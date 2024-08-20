Of the many quarterback battles around the NFL, the Denver Broncos have an interesting one as it's packed with such players as Jarrett Stidham, former first round pick Zach Wilson, and rookie Bo Nix. League insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic was on “The Dan Patrick Show” where she revealed that Nix should be expecting some huge news from head coach Sean Payton this week in terms of his position with the Broncos.

Despite being a rookie, Russini expects Payton to announce that Nix is the starting quarterback for Denver in preparation for the opening of the regular season against the Seattle Seahawks. She even expects that the next time the coach is on “the microphone,” he will formally make the announcement.

“Yeah I expect Bo Nix to be named the quarterback over the next few days,” Russini said to Patrick. “Sean hasn’t done any media I think since their preseason game so I’m expecting when he steps up to the microphone, most likely tomorrow, I could see that possibly happening.”

Sean Payton “glowing” when talking about Broncos QB Bo Nix

Russini would go into why she feels that he is likely to be the starting quarterback which she points to Payton's appearance on her podcast where he spoke endlessly about how impressed he's been with Nix. She would say to Patrick that her usual guests are on for 10 minutes, but the head coach was there for 40 talking mostly about the University of Oregon product.

“Yes, Bo Nix and Sean Payton appear to be a marriage meant to be,” Russini said. “Sean Payton joined my podcast Scoop City, and normally I like to have my guest on for about 10 minutes, Sean was on for 40 minutes, and that’s not because I ask good questions. It’s because he talks a lot, and when he’s happy he talks plenty, and he is glowing about what Bo Nix has been able to do.”

Bo Nix impressed once again in preseason win for Broncos

Nix has impressed during his time in the preseason, leading the Broncos on a good amount of scoring drives where he has amassed 205 passing yards and two touchdown throws. 80 of those yards came in Denver's 27-2 win over the Green Bay Packers where he completed eight of nine pass attempts as Payton said after the game that “he was sharp” according to NFL.com.

“I thought he was sharp” Payton said of Nix. “He does a good job of distributing the football, understanding zones, man-to-man, what coverage concepts we're getting.”

Nix was selected with the 12th pick in the 2024 NFL draft by the Broncos which Payton reportedly is comfortable with him getting more playing time because of his age (24) and experience in college per Russini. Nix would comment after the last preseason game and talked more about how comfortable he is in the offense.

“I think it's a really good fit, especially tonight, I mean come out here and [I was] very comfortable with the first few plays that were called,” Nix said on his outing. “They were kind of keeping it within my comfort level, and that's huge, especially for someone who's trying to get in there and execute. You want to run plays that you feel comfortable with, and that's what coach Payton was calling tonight.”