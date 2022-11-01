Bradley Chubb’s immediate reaction after Broncos trade him to Dolphins

The Denver Broncos are back in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft after trading star pass rusher Bradley Chubb.

After compiling a massive trade package that included multiple first- and second-round picks to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos were left with very little draft capital. Hours before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced the Broncos had traded Chubb and a fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins. In exchange, the Broncos recieved a 2023 first-round pick (via San Francisco), a 2024 fourth-round pick, and running back Chase Edmonds.

Chubb is in the final year of his rookie contract. The Broncos felt he played well, but not well enough to earn a long-term contract, so they decided to deal him.

Chubb gave Mike Klis of 9News Denver his initial reaction to the trade.

“It was the city (Denver) that gave me my first opportunity to be in the NFL and live out my childhood dream,” Bradley Chubb said. “I’m much appreciative of everything and just looking forward to a new chapter in my life.”

“I wasn’t involved (in trade talks) but I figured out at the closing part that things were happening,” Chubb continued. “I’m just happy I’m going to a good organization that’s on the up and up and hopefully I can be a catalyst to help them go where they need to be.”

After being selected by the Broncos with the fifth pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Bradley Chubb would spend the next four and a half seasons in Denver. During his tenure in orange and blue, Chubb racked up 26 sacks, 170 combined tackles, and one interception.