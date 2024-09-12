The Denver Broncos have struggled with their running game, and now they've lost one of their backs. On Wednesday, Denver placed rookie Audric Estime on injured reserve with an ankle injury. He will be out for at least four games, with hopes of his return shortly after.

The Broncos initially had four running backs on their roster and utilized three in their Week 1 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks. With Estime now out, they’ll be down one option for the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the subsequent matchups.

Audric Estime on the injured list for the Broncos

Having already used one of their IR-return designations on cornerback Damarri Mathis, the Broncos now have seven activations left. If Estime returns from IR, he could claim one of those spots.

Denver promoted fullback Michael Burton from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Wednesday. In Denver's season opener, Burton logged 10 offensive snaps and 26 special teams snaps.

Michael Burton was promoted from the practice squad for Week 1, similar to Lil’Jordan Humphrey. Now in his second year with Denver, Burton mainly contributes as a blocker, despite being classified as a running back.

Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin now take over as Denver's primary running backs, with rookie undrafted free agent Blake Watson also on the active roster. After being left out of the lineup in Week 1, Watson may be called upon to make his debut against Pittsburgh this Sunday.

As Williams plays out his contract year and continues to recover from ACL and LCL tears from October 2022—though he showed strong form in training camp—Estime, who is under contract through 2027, seems poised to be his eventual replacement.

Estime's injury history

A fifth-round draft pick from Notre Dame, Estime encountered injury setbacks, including a minor knee surgery that limited his OTA participation and kept him out of minicamp. Despite these challenges, the Broncos remain optimistic about the potential of the former Fighting Irish player.

Estime dropped to the fifth round partly due to a 4.71-second 40-yard dash time at the Combine. However, he improved to under 4.6 seconds at Notre Dame’s pro day and had a strong college career, scoring 30 touchdowns between 2022 and 2023. Last season, he rushed for 18 touchdowns and amassed 1,341 yards on 10 carries.

The rookie Broncos running back had two carries for 14 yards and fumbled during the team’s 26-20 loss, but a Broncos teammate recovered the ball. The Broncos hope to have their rookie power runner back by October against the Chargers, although his exact return date remains unclear.

The Denver Broncos added to their pass-catching depth by signing wide receiver Kaden Davis to their practice squad, the team also announced on Wednesday. Davis was one of four wide receivers who tried out for the team on Tuesday, alongside Denzel Mims, Leon Johnson, and Lance McCutcheon.

Undrafted in 2022, Davis initially joined the Broncos' practice squad before playing for the Michigan Panthers of the USFL, the Arizona Cardinals, and the Detroit Lions. The Lions waived him on August 27. Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 193 pounds, Davis has not yet made his NFL debut.