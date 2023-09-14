Denver Broncos safety Caden Sterns was projected to have a breakout third season in 2023. Unfortunately, that will not be the case. The talented safety suffered a torn patellar tendon in the Broncos' loss against the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported earlier in the week. Sterns had played only two snaps in the game before he went down with the injury.

On Wednesday, the Broncos announced Sterns was officially placed on season-ending injured reserve.

“It is tough. It really is,” said Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper on losing Sterns, via Sports Illustrated. “I know how bad he wants to be out there. I know how bad we want him to be out there. We know what he brings to the table with his mindset and demeanor. He is the perfect fit for our defense. I have seen him come in, get work in and get back on the field. So it is tough as a player dealing with injuries. You kind of have to reset your mind and get back to the game, but it is tough to see that. He is a good player and an even better person. We all know that.”

Sterns' injury is another blow to a Broncos safety room that is already injury-depleted. PJ Locke was carted off in early August during a training camp practice session. Despite the injury happening in August, Locke was only officially placed on IR two weeks ago. At minimum, he will have to miss four games and there is no timetable for his return. This leaves Delarrin Turner-Yell and rookie JL Skinner as the only safeties behind starters Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson.