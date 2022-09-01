Ciara reacts to Russell Wilson’s whopping $245 million extension

Russell Wilson has yet to take a snap for the Denver Broncos, yet he’s already secured a massive $245 million extension. After the news broke, Wilson’s wife, Ciara, reacted on Twitter:

“Baby I am so proud of you! You’re the most dedicated and hardworking person I know! It’s been so beautiful to see you become a Bronco! So excited for the journey ahead! You’re 1 of 1! My greatest inspiration. I love you so much!”

Russell Wilson was traded to the Broncos in the offseason in a blockbuster with the Seattle Seahawks and is already expected to do big things in the Mile High City. The deal he signed on Tuesday guarantees Russ $165 million in total.

Wilson and Ciara have been married since 2016 and have two children together. The former R&B star is always supporting her QB husband and her latest tweet is a prime example.

The Broncos could very well make some noise with Wilson at the helm. He’s a proven winner from his days in Seattle and brings veteran experience to Denver. The signal-caller didn’t play at all in the preseason as the team is saving him for Week 1 against none other than his former team, the Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

Russell Wilson is about to become even richer and it’s clear the Broncos believe he is the right man to get this organization back in the playoff mix in the NFC.