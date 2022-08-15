Broncos adding Pro Bowl defender after brutal Jonas Griffith injury

The Denver Broncos were slapped with a brutal injury blow over the weekend when inside linebacker Jonas Griffith went down with an elbow ailment. The initial reports on the injury have Griffith tabled for a lengthy absence ranging anywhere from 4-8 weeks, which is obviously problematic for the Broncos’ defense. In order to address the vacancy at linebacker, the Broncos are turning to former Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert, according to Ian Rapoport, who reported that the team would be signing the 28-year-old on Monday.

The #Broncos are signing veteran LB Joe Schobert, source said, some important help at a key spot. Schobert, who starred for the #Browns and most recently was with the #Steelers, recently tried out in Denver. He helps fill the void created by an injury to Jonas Griffith. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 15, 2022

Schobert is a quality pickup for the Broncos amid the injury to Griffith. A Pro Bowler as recently as 2017, Schobert is a six-year NFL veteran and has recorded over 100 tackles in each of the past five seasons. With Griffith out until the midway point of the season, Schobert can step in and help fortify the Broncos’ interior defense and could play a significant role for the team.

Last season, Schobert started 15 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He recorded 112 tackles, two tackles for loss, six pass defenses, one interception, and one forced fumble. He spent the previous season with the Jacksonville Jaguars where he was an everyday starter.

Schobert is a former fourth-round pick by the Cleveland Browns. His best season came in his second year in the league when he earned Pro Bowl honors after recording 144 tackles and 3.0 sacks, as well as six QB hits.

It’ll be the third team in as many years for Schobert, but he’s certainly equipped to cover for Griffith while he’s sidelined and should prove to be an excellent addition for a Broncos team suddenly in need of depth at linebacker.