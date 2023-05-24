The Denver Broncos have made a significant move to fortify their offensive line by re-signing veteran offensive tackle Cam Fleming to a one-year contract.

The one-year contract is worth up to $4 million, per NFL Network’s Tom Peliserro.

Fleming has mostly been used in a backup role with the Broncos since 2021. Due to various injuries along the offensive line in 2022, Fleming found himself starting 15 games for the team.

The 30-year-old lineman has previously played for the New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

Pro Football Focus ranked Fleming as the 29th-best offensive tackle out of 81 others. While this wasn’t exactly an optimal ranking, Fleming provided some much-needed depth along an offensive line that frequently found itself being reshuffled due to injuries and poor performance.

“Fleming has bounced around the league over the last few years but earned a career-high 72.6 grade on a career-high 976 snaps in 2022,” PFF wrote in March. “The 30-year-old tackle also put his swing-tackle prowess on display, with nine starts at right tackle and six at left tackle, earning grades right around 70.0 on each side of the line.”

Cam Fleming will also be joining Broncos free-agent signees Mike McGlinchey and Ben Powers on the offensive line. As Denver gears up for the 2023 season, the re-signing of Fleming and free agent acquisitions sends a clear message: the team is dedicated to fortifying their offensive line and protecting their signal caller, Russell Wilson.

Ideally with the moves made for the offensive line, the Broncos will find themselves with a much improved offensive line for the 2023 campaign.