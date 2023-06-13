The Denver Broncos roster reconstruction continues under new head coach Sean Payton. The Broncos still have holes at running back and kicker, so the team is bringing in former Pittsburgh Steeler RB Benny Snell Jr., former Tennessee Titans kicker Randy Bullock, and others for a tryout.

Denver recently released longtime kicker, Brandon McManus, the club’s second all-time leading scorer (behind Jason Elam), who booted the ball for the AFC West franchise for the last nine seasons. The move saved the team $3.6 million in salary cap space this season.

The only kicker on the Broncos roster right now is Elliot Fry, a 28-year-old former South Carolina Gamecocks kicker who has kicked in three NFL games in his career. That’s why the team is bringing in veteran kicker Randy Bullock for a tryout during minicamp. The 33-year-old has 10 NFL seasons under his belt, making 95.6% of his extra points and 83.4% of his field goals for six NFL teams, most recently, the Titans.

The running back isn’t necessarily thin for Sean Payton and the Broncos, but it will be an RB-by-committee situation this season. The current RB depth chart includes Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, Tony Jones Jr., and Tyler Badie. However, Payton seems to want to have as many options as possible heading into Broncos training camp.

To do this, the Broncos brought in former Steelers RB Benny Snell Jr. and former Chicago Bears back Ryan Nall. Snell is the more accomplished of the two players, with 275 career rushing attempts for 982 yards, 17 receptions for 114 yards, and seven touchdowns in four NFL seasons. Nall has just six carries for 12 yards and nine catches for 71 yards, with one touchdown in three seasons.