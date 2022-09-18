Whether it’s on the road or at home, Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos just can’t escape the boos.

After being on the receiving end of the hostility of Seattle Seahawks supporters, Wilson went back to his new home for Week 2 only to be met with the same treatment. Early in their showdown with the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon, Broncos fans showered the team with boos as they continue to struggle offensively.

Boo birds are flying in Denver. pic.twitter.com/PL3RbFJSje — Fake Natalie Maines 🌵 (@FakeNatMaines) September 18, 2022

Boos are coming heavy as the Broncos line up for their third punt of the day. Offense has looked completely out of sync since Jeudy went down. — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) September 18, 2022

It’s hard to blame the fans for feeling that way, though. After all, they shouldn’t have struggled like that against a Texans team that’s expected to be at the bottom of the AFC this season. Not to mention that they own a $200 million QB in Russell Wilson.

Certainly, it’s not wrong to expect a couple of touchdowns in the first half from a QB getting paid that much right?

Unfortunately for the Broncos faithful, the offense led by Wilson just isn’t clicking. In that first half against the Texans, Wilson was only able to complete six of his 19 passes for 93 yards. And while the passing game was basically non-existent, the same goes for the rushing attack.

The Broncos certainly have more talent than the Texans, but if they continue to play that way in their next few games, it’s hard to see them competing for anything significant this 2022 campaign.

Denver really needs to address their offensive woes, and they have to do it fast before it is too late.