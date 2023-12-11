Broncos OL Quinn Meinerz was taken to the hospital after leaving the team's win over the Chargers early due to a heart concern

The Denver Broncos bounced back from an uneven effort against the Houston Texans in Week 13 and rolled right over the Los Angeles Chargers, 24-17, on Sunday afternoon. But a health scare prevented the team from fully enjoying the road victory.

Broncos right guard Quinn Meinerz left the game early and was ultimately taken to the hospital after he told trainers that he felt chest tightness and an elevated heart rate. Meinerz remains in a LA hospital, while the rest of the team heads back to Denver. The good news, though, is that his hospitalization was apparently just a precaution and the former third-round pick is “feeling better.”

“As of Sunday night, the Broncos expected Meinerz to return to Denver Monday if he had no additional symptoms,” ESPN's Jeff Legwold reported. Although it is too early to pencil him in for an important matchup versus the Detroit Lions, the 25-year-old has seemingly avoided a serious incident.

Meinerz is a vital component of what is quickly becoming one of the most trustworthy offensive lines in the NFL. He has an 82.9 overall grade, according to Pro Football Focus (86.1 run blocking), and rarely allows opposing defensive lineman to break through the Broncos' sturdy fortress.

Injuries, or health scares such as this one, can be especially devastating at this point of the season. Players are desperate to be on the field as their team scraps for one of seven playoff slots in each conference. Despite routinely dispatching of the perpetually-cursed Chargers, Denver (7-6) remains outside the current AFC Wild Card picture.

Though, a measly one-game deficit in the division- Chiefs have lost four of their last six- actually gives the squad another path to the postseason. The schedule softens up after a Week 15 visit to Ford Field.

Regardless of his playing status, hopefully there will be more good news to report regarding Quinn Meinerz.