The Denver Broncos will be missing their top tight end for at least the next four games. The team announced on Saturday that second-year pro Greg Dulcich has been placed on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. As a result, Denver elevated running back Dwayne Washington from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's matchup with the Washington Commanders.

Dulcich, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of UCLA, suffered the injury in Denver's hard-fought season-opening loss to the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders. He had two catches for 31 yards on three targets before being sidelined. Dulcich had previously been ruled out of Sunday's game, poised to be sidelined for “several weeks.”

The 23-year-old's right hamstring injury is similar to the one that kept him out of seven games as a rookie, when Dulcich began establishing himself as the Broncos' most dynamic playmaker at tight end. He finished last season with 33 catches for 411 yards and two touchdowns, all teams leads among tight ends. Expect Adam Trautman to emerge as Denver's top tight end while Dulcich is out, with fellow veteran Chris Manhertz and rookie Nate Adkins also likely to receive an increase in snaps.

Washington, an eighth-year pro, joined the Broncos over the offseason. He spent the previous five seasons with the New Orleans Saints, four of which came under current Denver head coach Sean Payton, hoping to engineer a major turnaround during his debut campaign in the Mile High City.

The Broncos and Commanders kickoff from Empower Field at 1:25 p.m. (PT) on Sunday.