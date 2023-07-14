Denver Broncos star quarterback Russell Wilson endured perhaps his worst season as a pro in 2022. So, the Broncos and their fans can be forgiven if there isn't much confidence in Wilson heading into 2023. But that's not the case at all. Quite the opposite.

Broncos safety and Pro Bowler Justin Simmons recently spoke about Wilson during an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio's TheSiriusXM Blitz with Bill Lekas and Kirk Morrison. The Broncos Pro Bowler said he is “always going to put his full trust and confidence in him as his quarterback.”

“I know he’s one of the hardest workers, if not the hardest worker I’ve ever been around and that I’ve seen, and his attention to detail and his preparation has already made me a better player, being his teammate.” He continued, “And so, I’m always going to put my full trust and confidence in him as my quarterback, and I can’t wait to see what that looks like heading into year two with us.”

Simmons cited Wilson's work ethic, saying that the Super Bowl champion signal-caller is “one of the hardest workers, if not the hardest” worker he's ever been around in the league.

On the heels of a blockbuster trade that shipped him from the Seattle Seahawks to the Broncos, Wilson arrived in Denver with huge expectations.

He failed to live up to them. Not only did he perform poorly on the field, but he even drew criticism for his actions off the field.

But no matter how bad things may have been, Wilson has not lost the trust of his Broncos teammates and the locker room.

With a Hall of Fame head coach in Sean Payton now with the Broncos, Wilson has everything he needs to author a big-time bounce back in 2023.