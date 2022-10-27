Don’t worry about Russell Wilson’s $245 million contract, says GM who gave it to him

The Denver Broncos have crawled out to a 2-5 start this season, which certainly wasn’t what was expected of them. A big reason for their struggles have been due to Russell Wilson’s horrible play under center in Denver. What makes Wilson’s poor play look even worse is the fact that he was signed to a five-year, $245 million extension before playing a single snap for the Broncos.

That deal was handed to Wilson from Broncos general manager George Paton, who has to be having some regrets based on what he has seen from Wilson early on this season. If he does, though, he isn’t letting anyone know, and Paton made sure to reassure Broncos fans that Wilson’s deal will work out, and that they shouldn’t be worried about it.

Via Zac Stevens:

“George Paton said he feels ‘really good’ about Russell Wilson’s contract: ‘Just really wanted to get ahead of it. We didn’t want a lot of distraction during the season. We feel really good about it. I feel good about that deal. I feel like it will hold up. I feel good about Russ.'”

Paton obviously isn’t going to go out and trash on his own deal for Russell Wilson, but it’s clear he’s a bit naive with his take here. Wilson has been pretty awful for the Broncos so far, and he will be 34 by the time the 2022 season ends. If Wilson doesn’t turn things around, this may go down as one of the worst contracts in NFL history.

The Broncos could have waited to sign Wilson to an extension after seeing him play, but Paton sounds glad to have just gotten this deal out of the way. Whether that will be the way he feels about things after this season ends will be interesting, as Wilson and the Broncos have a lot of work to do to turn around their current campaign.