Emmanuel Sanders drops Batman and Robin take on Demaryius Thomas amid retirement

Emmanuel Sanders officially announced his retirement from the NFL Wednesday. He surely will miss the experience of everything that comes with playing football at the highest level, but he just feels it is now the perfect time for him to move on to the next chapter of his life. In announcing his retirement, Emmanuel Sanders looked back at the partnership he had downfield with his former teammate with the Denver Broncos, Demaryius Thomas.

When he signed with the Broncos, Emmanuel Sanders knew Demaryius Thomas was "special." "But I told him, 'You're Batman, but I'm going to be the best Robin you've ever had.'" — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 7, 2022

Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas were the 1-2 punch of the Broncos in the passing attack for the most part of the last decade. Sanders played with the Broncos from 2014 to 2019, while Thomas played in Denver from his rookie season in 2010 to 2018 when he was also traded to the Houston Texans. Thomas retired from the NFL in June 2021. In December of the same year, Thomas was found unconscious at his home in George and would later be declared dead at the age of 33.

Emmanuel Sanders will always remember his friendship with Thomas, forged by the experiences they went through in Denver and solidified further by the Super Bowl they won together on the same team in 2016.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Emmanuel Sanders finishes his NFL career with 9,245 receiving yards and 51 touchdown receptions on 704 catches across 172 games with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, and the Buffalo Bills. In his last season in the NFL, Sanders played 14 games for the Bills in 2021 and recorded 626 receiving yards and four touchdown grabs.