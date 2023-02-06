The Denver Broncos knew they were going to have to make some big changes this offseason after a wildly disappointing 2022 campaign, and they made quite a big one when they decided to hire Sean Payton to be their new head coach. Payton will have a lot on his plate in his first season with Denver, but if there’s anyone who can save their sinking franchise, it appears to be him.

Payton’s hiring has initially been met with some skepticism, especially when you consider the draft compensation the Broncos also had to hand over to the New Orleans Saints just to land Payton. But it looks like Luke McCown, who is one of Payton’s former players, isn’t too concerned with Payton’s hiring, and believes that Denver will see a big spike in wins because of their new coach.

I’ve said before, and you can’t say it about every coach; @SeanPayton will win 4+ more games just because he’s the coach. He’s that kind of a difference maker in his approach to the game in how he structures his game plan, calls plays, feels the game, and understands his team. https://t.co/H3C57th5Vz — Luke McCown (@luke_mccown) February 1, 2023

McCown was primarily a backup quarterback throughout his career, and he spent the final three seasons of his career with Payton and the Saints. McCown clearly believes that Payton’s game planning and knowledge of football will immediately make the Broncos a better team, even with all of the holes they have on their roster, particularly on offense.

Sean Payton certainly has a track record of success in the NFL, but figuring out how to fix Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense is going to be much easier said than done. Despite that, McCown has full confidence in his former coach, and it seems like he’s expecting quite the bounce back campaign for Denver in 2023 now that Payton is leading the way.