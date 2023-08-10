After the Denver Broncos' disastrous 2022 season, there aren't a lot of expectations on them heading to 2023. Sure they have a new coach in Sean Payton, while Russell Wilson should be more motivated after his poor campaign, but considering the work that needs to be done to turn around the franchise, it's hard to see them making huge strides that quickly. If you ask former NFL star Greg Jennings, however, he isn't like anyone else when it comes to Denver.

Instead, Jennings is confident that the Broncos have what it takes to win the Super Bowl. While he is not going as far as to saying that they can do it, he believes they are dark horse contenders for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

“This is my dark horse Super Bowl team,” Jennings declared on First Things First to the shock of his co-hosts. “Russell Wilson is coming back with a vengeance. What makes me believe that [is] he's in shape. … He is prepared, he is not taking this offseason for granted like I feel like he did last season. Look, he has weapons. … It was a lack of him performing at the level they believe he would perform at. Simply put. He can play, he will bounce back, he has Sean Payton. This is a playoff team. You can mark it in your books.”

That is certainly a bold take from Greg Jennings, though he does make a solid argument. Perhaps with a new coach and the motivation to avoid a repeat of what happened last year, Wilson and the Broncos will perform better.

But similar to the reactions of the First Things First hosts, it's really hard to believe it until they actually perform and show everyone they are a different team compared to last year's iteration that won just five games and finished at the bottom of the AFC.