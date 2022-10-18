‘It sucked’: Melvin Gordon gets brutally honest on Broncos loss, Chargers’ clown trolling

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon just had a bad, bad day in the office during their Monday Night Football showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers. Not only was he left watching his team lose for a huge chunk of the night, but he was also clowned by his former team.

Speaking to reporters after the Broncos’ brutal 19-16 loss, Gordon shared his frustration on his usage right and the loss. For those not in the know, the veteran RB only had three carries for eight yards in the contest, with Latavius Murray getting much of the ball.

Even making things worse for him, the Chargers actually put a clown emoji over his face on the Oculus board. Gordon admitted it “hurt a little” to see the Chargers do that.

“I’m not going to lie it hurt a little today watching. They threw up the little clown logo with my face up there and I noticed it all. It sucked,” Gordon shared, per Bridget Condon of NFL Network.

It’s hard not to feel for Melvin Gordon here. He probably expected to have more opportunities with Javonte Williams injured and out, but that didn’t happen at all. The clown trolling by the Chargers only added insult to the injury.

Of course it’s hard to blame Nathaniel Hackett and the Broncos for the decision to limit Gordon. He hasn’t been effective for Denver in their ugly start to the season, and his four fumbles so far aren’t exactly raising hopes up.

It remains to be seen if Gordon will be able to get a chance to redeem himself, but for now, he can only be patient and wait for his opportunity–if ever it will come.