Jerry Jeudy gets a crucial injury update ahead of Broncos’ Week 3 clash vs. 49ers

The Denver Broncos could end up being without multiple key players on offense for their Week 3 home matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, including Jerry Jeudy.

The third-year wideout came away from the Broncos’ Week 2 home win against the Houston Texans with rib and shoulder injuries. After failing to connect with quarterback Russell Wilson on a first down play during the Broncos’ second drive of the contest, he walked over to the medical tent and did not end up returning to the field. He finished with one reception for 11 receiving yards on the day.

Jeudy did not receive the green light to feature in practice on Wednesday, and he was also ruled out from the team’s scheduled practice session on Thursday. At the least, he reportedly was in full gear during Thursday’s practice, and he took some time to catch passes on the sidelines.

All eyes now turn to Friday and whether the former Alabama Crimson Tide wideout will rejoin the rest of the team for Denver’s final practice before Week 3.

In the case that Jeudy ends up being sidelined against the 49ers, Wilson will once again have to call on wide receiver Courtland Sutton to continually be his go-to target on offense. Sutton was targeted 11 times by Wilson in Week 2, and he responded with seven receptions for 122 receiving yards. Overall, the likes of Tyrie Cleveland and Kendall Hinton may receive an increase in targets this week.

In the big picture, the Broncos have an eye on picking up a statement victory over the 49ers in Week 3.