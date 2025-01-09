Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper recounted the first time he saw franchise legend Von Miller in action. The two will clash in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs as Denver visits the No. 2 seeded Buffalo Bills. Cooper will lead a Broncos' defense that has had a staggering turnaround in 2024 and is among the NFL's best units. The 35-year old Miller has shown he still has some left to give to a league that will eventually enshrine him in Canton.

Ahead of Sunday's showdown, Cooper revealed to Broncos insider Andrew Mason what it was like seeing the living legend in person for the first time. The star linebacker broke down his stunned reaction to seeing Miller's speed first-hand in a 2021 practice.

“I was like, ‘Whoa!' Like that dude right there. I think he’s the best pass rusher the NFL has ever seen, so I got that initial respect already. He’s been in the league a lot longer than I have. It was kind of like a dream watching him in person. He’s the GOAT.”

Denver is riding high off of a stellar season and an electric Week 18 victory

The Broncos are coming off an impressive second season under head coach Sean Payton. Denver has qualified for the playoffs for the first time since the franchise won the Super Bowl in 2015. That drought was the second-longest in the league heading into 2024. Now the Broncos have one of the brightest futures in the NFL with a relatively young roster and a rookie quarterback in Bo Nix who has been fantastic for much of the season. The recent blowout win against the Kansas City Chiefs was reflective of Nix's winning mentality.

Yes, the AFC's No. 1 seed sat out a lot of starters in this matchup. However, this was a win or go home game for Denver. And Bo Nix decided to have his best game of the season in the biggest game of his young career, completing 26 out of 29 passes for 321 yards and four touchdowns. The former Oregon Duck additionally led the team in rushing with 47 yards on seven carries.

On defense, Jonathon Cooper has helped revive a Denver unit that was near the bottom last year in points allowed per game. In 2024, this defense is only letting up 18.3 points per contest, which ranks third in the league. Cooper respectively has recorded 58 tackles this year as well as ten and a half sacks and one forced fumble.

Ultimately, the fourth year linebacker out of Ohio State will be key in containing an explosive Bills' offense. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen is a favorite for the NFL MVP award and looking to reach his first Super Bowl. Winning the NFL's biggest prize is something Von Miller is very familiar with, having won two rings throughout his decorated career. One of those was in Super Bowl 50 for the Denver Broncos, a game in which Miller received MVP honors.

Overall, regardless of what happens on Sunday, the former Bronco will always be a legend in the mile-high city. It's now time for Jonathon Cooper to carve his own legacy in Denver and follow in the footsteps of one of his idols.