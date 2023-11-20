Kareem Jackson just returned from a suspension for illegal hits, and he may be picking up another one for a dirty hit on Josh Dobbs

The Denver Broncos won their fourth straight game in Week 11 by beating the Minnesota Vikings 21-20 on Sunday Night Football. The game also saw the Broncos get safety Kareem Jackson back after he was handed a two-game suspension for continually delivering illegal hits. Yet in his first game back, Jackson may be at risk of picking up yet another suspension.

When Jackson has been on the field this season, he has been fairly impactful, racking up 51 tackles and two interceptions through eight games played. The problem is that the two games he missed were due to the aforementioned suspension, and it looks like the NFL may discipline the veteran safety again for a dirty hit on Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs in which he appeared to lead a tackle with his head.

Worth noting: This is the type of hit we've seen the New York command center eject players for this season. But with no flag thrown on the field, NY isn't allowed to intervene. Now another suspension could be coming instead. https://t.co/HhJtoWOGKr — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 20, 2023

Kareem Jackson is a key piece in the Broncos secondary, but at some point he needs to wisen up and stop making these sorts of dangerous plays. It's not like he is new to the game of football; this is his 14th year in the league, so he should know how to properly tackle players. Not to mention, he literally just came back from a suspension where he was told to stop making these sorts of hits.

Jackson was lucky to not get penalized for this hit in real time, but he may pay the price by facing another suspension as a repeat offender, considering there are multiple other instances of him laying out these sorts of hits this season. It will be worth keeping an eye on this situation to see if Jackson gets suspended again, but regardless of what happens, it's clear he needs to stop putting people at danger with his dangerous hits.