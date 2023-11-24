Sean Payton's mentee PJ Locke did not like the call on Kareem Jackson after he hit Joshua Dobbs during the Broncos' win over the Vikings.

Plenty of NFL players have been complaining about the officiating this year. Josh Jacobs is unsure how to play the game after amassing a lot of fines in just two games. Kareem Jackson is also in the same situation after getting hit with a suspension that gives him time away from the Denver Broncos. His brothers in Sean Payton's system clearly have his back and one of those men is PJ Locke. The young safety unveiled his feelings after they won over the Minnesota Vikings, via Andrew Mason of Denver Sports.

“Man, honestly, I don’t know how you play the game at this point … You see hits every week, and nobody’s getting suspended like that. To suspend him for four games … man, that’s just piss-poor,” was the assessment that PJ Locke had when news broke about Kareem Jackson's four-game punishment.

The Broncos veteran safety will be taking some mandated time off the team. He hit Joshua Dobbs during their Vikings matchup and the NFLPA decided that his actions deserved more punitive measures. Jackson apparently had repeatedly violated the rules concerning players' health and safety which cost him four games without pay.

The illegal hit, however, should not merit a ‘dirty player' label for the Broncos player according to Locke. But, his record with the officials would say otherwise. This was the second time that he got penalized for hitting an opposing player's head. Sean Payton is going to miss one of his most valued leaders on the field and the production that comes with him. Will the Broncos still turn their campaign around for a postseason berth?