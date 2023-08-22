The Denver Broncos made a key transaction after losing one of their backup wide receivers for the season. After WR Jalen Virgil went down with an injury during the preseason game versus the San Francisco 49ers, the Broncos signed former Jacksonville Jaguars and XFL receiver Josh Hammond.

Following the injury, Virgil was placed on the Broncos IR.

“The Broncos placed Virgil on injured reserve Tuesday … Virgil suffered a torn meniscus that will require surgery and keep him out for several months. He will not be eligible to be activated in the regular season,” via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Jalen Virgil went undrafted out of Appalachian State in 2022 and signed with the Denver Broncos. After making the final roster, Virgil had two receptions for 75 yards and one touchdown. Unfortunately for Virgil, he will have to recover from his injury before getting the chance to improve after his rookie year.

In the meantime, Josh Hammond will get a shot with Denver. Hammond went undrafted out of Florida in 2020 and has spent the first three years of his career on the roster bubbles of the Jaguars, Patriots, and Eagles. Hammond also played for the XFL earlier in 2023 where he put up 34 receptions for 331 yards and one touchdown in ten games. He has yet to record an NFL reception.

Though the injury is a major blow to Virgil and hurts the Broncos' depth, Virgil's injury likely won't be a major hit to the team as a whole. Denver does not have the deepest receiving group, but they still have several other options who were already going to see time of the field before Virgil.