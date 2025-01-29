The 2025 Pro Bowl Games are the next big event on the calendar in the NFL, and with several AFC quarterbacks backing out of the games, that resulted in the fifth and sixth alternates, New England Patriots rookie Drake Maye and Pittsburgh Steelers veteran Russell Wilson, earning invites. One guy who opted not to attend was Denver Broncos rookie Bo Nix, and it appears we now know the reason why.

Nix turned in a very impressive rookie campaign with the Broncos, as he threw for 3,775 yards and 29 touchdowns, while also rushing for another 430 yards and four touchdowns. With initial selectees Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen bowing out, Patrick Mahomes participating in Super Bowl 59, and Justin Herbert and C.J. Stroud also turning down invitations, that led to Nix, the fourth alternate, getting the invite. However, Nix declined as well, as he's set to undergo a minor medical procedure this week to clean up an injury he's been dealing with.

“Bo Nix could have been a Pro Bowl quarterback in his rookie year. But a ‘routine and minor, cleanup procedure' in an undisclosed body part will prevent him from participating in the Pro Bowl Games this week in Orlando, a source told 9NEWS,” Mike Klis of 9NEWS reported on Tuesday.

Bo Nix's upcoming medical procedure not related to back injury

Nix guided the Broncos to the playoffs in just his first season, although they flamed out as the No. 7 seed in their wild card matchup against the Buffalo Bills, suffering a blowout 31-7 defeat. After this loss, it was revealed that Nix had been playing through three fractured transverse processes in his lower back since Week 12, but according to Klis' aforementioned report, this procedure is not related to Nix's back injury.

While Nix could have chosen to push the procedure back in order to attend the Pro Bowl Games, he decided against that, and is instead focusing on getting healthy after he got pretty banged up down the stretch of the 2024 campaign. If Nix can build off of his impressive rookie campaign, though, he should be able to officially find his way to the Pro Bowl Games at some point in the next few years.