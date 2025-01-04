The Denver Broncos are close to a playoff berth, and one player thinks it would be incredible to clinch it in front of the team's fans. Offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey says fans in Colorado have been extra charged up as the season starts to wane.

“Mile High has been on (fire) the second half of this year,” McGlinchey said, per Denver Sports 104.3 Radio.

The Broncos are 9-7 on the season, and in a very competitive AFC West. The Kansas City Chiefs lead the division with a stellar 15-1 record, and the L.A. Chargers are also sitting at 10 wins. The Broncos are in third place, while the Las Vegas Raiders are in a distant fourth.

Denver closes out the season with a home game against the Chiefs on Sunday.

Broncos have been a nice surprise this season

The Broncos have had a pretty successful season, using rookie quarterback Bo Nix. Denver restarted the franchise essentially this past offseason, when the team let Russell Wilson walk out the door.

Nix has put together some solid performances. On the year, the play caller has 3,454 passing yards, with 25 touchdown passes. He has thrown 12 interceptions for the Broncos.

Nix played well in the team's last game against the Cincinnati Bengals, throwing three touchdowns. He finished the game with 219 passing yards in a losing effort for the team. Broncos fans are hopeful that the young quarterback can lead his team to victory against the red-hot Kansas City Chiefs.

“I can't wait to give this city an opportunity to cheer for us in the postseason,” McGlinchey added.

The Chiefs are expected to rest star quarterback Patrick Mahomes for this game, and start Carson Wentz. That certainly makes things a little easier for a Broncos team looking to lock up the final playoff berth. There are other teams still involved in the wild card race, including the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins.

The Broncos are in an uncomfortable spot. The team lost its last two games, and each time the squad had the chance to lock up a playoff berth. Cincinnati defeated Denver in overtime, and the team struggled to move the football in OT of that game. Denver also blew a big lead against the Chargers in Week 16.

There's no room for error against Kansas City. The Broncos and Chiefs play Sunday at 4:25 ET. Kansas City is 15-1 on the year.