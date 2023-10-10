Patrick Surtain of the Denver Broncos has done his best to stay motivated this season. The Broncos are 1-4 heading into Thursday Night Football's matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Payton was blasted by Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers after recent events which has some fans in their feelings. A loss to the New York Jets caused the Broncos head coach to level with fans, telling them the truth about how and why things went wrong.

Surtain's Unusual Praise for Travis Kelce

On Tuesday NFL reporter James Palmer shared an honest take from Surtain about Travis Kelce and the unique qualities he presents for his team, along with the problems he presents for the opposing team.

Pat Surtain asked about Travis Kelce: “He’s a unicorn.” — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 10, 2023

Surtain II has six passes defensed on the season along with 16 tackles. A first-round pick in 2021, he is carrying on the legacy of his father of the same first name, and doing his best to uplift a Broncos defense that has struggled mightily in key situations this season.

Broncos Need Defense to Pull the Upset

The Broncos' secondary team stats on defense are surprisingly strong heading into Thursday night's matchup with Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the Chiefs.

On offense, Russell Wilson has led a high-octane passing attack that simply hasn't gotten it done in the big moments, either.

For the Broncos to spring an upset in two days, both units will need to fire on all cylinders against a Chiefs team that has outscored opponents by 48 points on the season.

Kansas City's receiving corps isn't quite as polished as it has been in years' past, which gives the Broncos' defense hope. If Surtain can lock things down on his side of the field, shutting down Kelce could prove to be the secret formula for beating the Broncos' AFC West rivals on the road.