The Denver Broncos are on a mission to regain competitiveness during the 2024 NFL season. One of the biggest parts of the Broncos' success is fourth-year cornerback Patrick Surtain II. The two-time Pro Bowler had a conversation with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and NFL Insider Jordan Schultz about the top five NFL wide receivers in 2024.

Surtain admitted that lists are opinionated and acknowledged there are many receivers capable of breaking the 1500-yard mark and scoring 10 touchdowns. However, these five receivers broke into his list:

“I'd say Tyreek Hill. He's definitely up there. He's probably number one in my book. You gotta go Justin Jefferson. I mean those guys are like 1A, 1B. You can never go wrong with them at number one. I'll say those two. CeeDee Lamb, definitely. He just had a great year. I'll put him up there. Ja'Marr Chase, definitely. I like Ja'Marr's game too. And that last spot is sort of tricky because anybody can be in the last spot for real… If we're going off last year, I'm gonna have to say Amon-Ra [St. Brown],” Surtain said, per Jordan Schultz via “Why is Draymond Green talking about football?”

The Broncos CB is a fitting judge

Patrick Surtain II is one of the most fit people to give a top-five NFL wide receivers list. He is one of the best cornerbacks in the league and has defended elite receivers during his first three years. It is no surprise to see the players he named on his list.

Tyreek Hill led the NFL in receiving yards (1,799) during the 2023 season. Justin Jefferson did not have as productive of a year as he did in 2022 due to injury, but he is just as high-caliber a target. CeeDee Lamb boasted top rankings in receiving yards and touchdowns along with Amon-Ra St. Brown. Meanwhile, Ja'Marr Chase is a bit over two years removed from leading the Cincinnati Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance.

Each of the aforementioned receivers has a chance to take their teams to the next level in 2024. Meanwhile, Patrick Surtain II wants to do all he can to help the Broncos make a competitive run.

Surtain comes off a season where he amassed a career-high 69 total tackles and one interception. He agreed to a historic, $96 million contract extension with the Broncos in early September. His defensive leadership is a difference-maker for Denver as they avenge their postseason-less showing from 2023-24.

On the offensive side, fans are excited to see what former star Oregon football quarterback Bo Nix can do. Perhaps Nix can form a connection with one of Denver's receivers who just might become as great as the ones Surtain listed.