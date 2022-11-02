Richard Sherman gets brutally honest on why Russell Wilson is struggling with Broncos

If there is someone who knows what Russell Wilson is capable of, it’s Richard Sherman. He watched the former Seattle Seahawks QB ball out for years in the Pacific Northwest but all of a sudden, he’s struggling to adapt to a new system with the Denver Broncos.

Sherman recently spoke out on Wilson’s slow start to the campaign and essentially said it was always going to take time for him to adjust to a new offense with a new team. Via BR Gridiron:

“You can’t just put anyone in any offensive scheme and say oh, I’m just gonna make him fit my scheme. It’s almost like they didn’t even watch tape of him in Seattle and say ok, this is what he likes to do. If you have Russell Wilson run the plays that he’s run and had success with, he will be the guy you expect him to be. But when you have him run an offense he’s never used in the 10 years he’s played, expect him to struggle.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron)

Should the Broncos be tailoring their offense more to a similar style to Wilson’s days in Seattle? Perhaps. Denver is a brutal 3-5 right now and they’re scoring just 15.1 points per game. It’s clear Russ isn’t exactly thriving at the moment.

In seven games, Russell Wilson has thrown for just 1,694 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions. He’s completed 58.8% of his passes. He’s too good of a quarterback to not eventually figure things out, but Sherman does have a point. On a more positive note, Wilson looked much better last weekend in a win over the Jags. Hopefully, he can build off that moving forward.