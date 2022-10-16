Richard Sherman, Marshawn Lynch drop revelation on Broncos star Russell Wilson that doesn’t look good

Russell Wilson spent many years playing alongside both Richard Sherman and Marshawn Lynch during their time together with the Seattle Seahawks. That now feels like an eternity away, especially considering how Wilson has struggled so mightily following his offseason move to the Denver Broncos.

On a recent episode of The Richard Sherman Podcast, the three-time All-Pro defensive back spoke with Lynch about Wilson’s current predicament. As the pair tried to offer their support to the embattled quarterback, they seem to have revealed a concerning issue about Wilson and his relationship with his teammates:

Sherman: “He on the struggle bus.” Lynch: “Man, I wanna reach out do dawg.” Sherman: “Yeah, we talk to him — his manager. His manager.” Lynch: “If I can’t call you direct, I ain’t calling you, especially if I went to war with you.”

This moment on the Richard Sherman podcast perfectly encapsulates why Russell Wilson's personality rubs people the wrong way. Apparently even ex-teammates have to go through his manager to get a hold of him because they don't have his personal phone number. pic.twitter.com/zVx9lxGpXN — Seahawk Nerd (@SeahawkNerd) October 14, 2022

Without saying it directly, Sherman and Lynch appear to have dropped a major revelation about not being able to reach out to Wilson without having to go through his manager. Does this mean that neither of them has Wilson’s personal number?

You have to note that both Sherman and Lynch were two of the more prominent members of the Seahawks when they were still teammates with Russ. It does seem a bit concerning that they don’t get to talk to him directly unless they speak to his manager first. If this is the case for these two Hall of Famers, then it wouldn’t be insane to think that this is also the situation with Wilson’s other teammates, particularly with the Broncos.