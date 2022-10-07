There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding Russell Wilson’s Week 5 performance for the Denver Broncos. Unfortunately for the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback, the noise hasn’t been positive at all, which you might say is somewhat warranted following his awful showing against the Indianapolis Colts.

Wilson’s lackluster game has generated so much buzz that even former NFL players have gotten in on the action. So much so, that it has led to a savage Twitter exchange between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy (h/t NFL reporter Dov Kleiman):

RGIII and LeSean McCoy right now 🍿 pic.twitter.com/VqXDGFQCym — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 7, 2022

It all started with Griffin posting the now-viral photo of Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III staring at Wilson on the bench. Be it intentional or otherwise, Gordon’s “death stare” on Wilson perfectly encapsulated how Denver fans feel about Wilson’s performance in Week 5, and perhaps even throughout what has been a disappointing debut season for their star quarterback.

McCoy was quick to clap back at Griffin, telling him to ease up. According to McCoy, Griffin should get off his high horse considering how the latter has been in similar situations many times in his career.

Griffin obviously didn’t take this well so he brought out some receipts to try and throw shade at his arch-nemesis. McCoy then gave Griffin a taste of his own medicine by bringing out some stats himself.

It’s a hilarious exchange between two players who both had an impact on the game during their time, albeit in varying degrees. What’s even funnier is the fact that it all started with Russell Wilson and his awful showing on Thursday night.