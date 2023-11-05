As the Denver Broncos head into their bye week, Russell Wilson still has high hopes for his team.

The Denver Broncos are fresh off a huge upset win over the division rival Kansas City Chiefs. The Broncos have been riding the high of the win a bit longer than usual, as the win snapped the 16-game win streak the Chiefs had in the matchup. While Denver wants to carry that momentum into the next game, they have hit their bye week.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was asked if he’d rather play the week following a big win instead of going into the bye.

“I think that you always want to keep that momentum,” Wilson told reporters. “We’re going to keep it through the bye week — going to stay focused on what we can do.”

Wilson remains confident that Denver will carry that post-win momentum forward, but he can always appreciate a bye week.

“It’s good to catch it right here for us because we feel like we’re climbing at the right time,” said Wilson. “I think to get rested up mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually, [and] being ready to get going for this next stretch is going to be really key.”

Broncos' upcoming schedule after bye

The Broncos will have another huge test straight out of the bye, as they will face the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

Denver's remaining schedule isn't a walk in the park and includes matchups against the Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, and Los Angeles Chargers. Wilson still remains confident despite the remaining schedule.

“We have a lot of good, great football teams ahead of us. We know how great we can be.”