Russell Wilson drops heartfelt message for DK Metcalf after MNF Broncos vs. Seahawks

Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle did not go as planned for the new Denver Broncos quarterback. The Seattle Seahawks ultimately stunned Wilson and the Broncos with a 17-16 victory. Wilson, who was boo’d by the fans, was still in the good graces of wide receiver DK Metcalf. The former QB-WR duo took part in a jersey swap with Wilson sharing a heartfelt message with Metcalf.

DK Metcalf and Russell Wilson were teammates in Seattle from 2019-2021. Metcalf emerged as a star during their time together. In 2020, the wide receiver tallied a career high 1,303 receiving yards to go along with 10 touchdowns. He set a new career high in touchdowns during the 2021 campaign with 12.

Russell Wilson’s last exceptional season with the Seahawks came in 2020. He recorded over 4,200 passing yards and posted a career high 40 passing touchdowns. Metcalf was a crucial asset for Wilson during his strong 2020 campaign.

There were a number of Seahawks players who mocked Wilson after the game. But Metcalf seems to have respect for the former Seahawks QB.

Russell Wilson commented on the Seahawks fans boo’ing him after the game.

“They may cheer for you, they may boo you, that’s sports. At the end of day I’m going to keep competing.”

He later added that he wasn’t bothered by the fans reaction, per CBS Sports.

“It didn’t bother me,” Wilson said. “This is a hostile environment; it always has been. I didn’t expect (them) to get a round of applause every once in a while. I gave everything I had here every day, every day — and anybody that says anything else, they’re completely wrong.”

Russell Wilson and the Broncos will aim to rebound with a win next week.