Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson recently got involved in a scary accident at a golf course in Denver when a golf cart he was in flipped. Fortunately for Wilson, he did not suffer any injuries.

Confirmed via sources that this is TRUE. Russell Wilson flipped a golf cart into a bunker at Arrowhead Golf Course yesterday. No one was hurt. All is well. The guess here is he didn’t see the bunker while looking for his ball and went right in 😂🤣@DenverSportsCom pic.twitter.com/repHtGY9D0 — Mat Smith (@RealMatSmith) April 16, 2023

Someone tried to paint a clearer picture of what actually happened with the golf cart, which Rusell Wilson was not driving at the time of the accident.

Via Fore Play:

UPDATE: According to someone there, this was Thursday and Russ wasn’t driving, just in the cart:

“They were reversing because the cart locked up and were too close to the edge and it tumbled in. Their teammates ran over to pick it up and push it out of the bunker 😂”

Russell Wilson has also joked about it when he reacted to the accident, showing that there’s nothing to be worried about him after all.

The real question is did we get from the bunker to the green #PAR 😂🤣😂⛳️

Good times! 😆 https://t.co/bTzGR34QE6 pic.twitter.com/0ilVN3QbUo — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 18, 2023

Russell Wilson is coming off an awful first season with the Broncos in 2022 in which he passed for just 3,524 yards and 16 touchdowns with 11 interceptions on 60.6 percent completion rate. Denver’s offense hit bogeys left and right, so to speak, over the course of the 2022 campaign, even finishing dead last in the NFL in scoring offense with just 16.9 points per game and 21st in total offense with only 325.1 total yards per contest.

Still, the hope is there in Denver that Russell Wilson and the Broncos, who are now under the coaching of Sean Payton, will be able to turn things around just like what the passengers of the golf cart did to the vehicle after the accident.