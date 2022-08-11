Broncos, Russell Wilson, get Melvin Gordon foot injury update

Denver Broncos veteran running back Melvin Gordon III has not practiced the last couple of days, dealing with a foot injury. That led to the Broncos signing two running backs on Wednesday. They brought on Stevie Scott and former Cowboys RB JaQuan Hardy to the practice squad. On Thursday, Broncos head coach updated Gordon’s status.

Hackett said Melvin Gordon has foot contusion. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 11, 2022

Gordon is reportedly dealing with a foot contusion. Denver is likely to be cautious with their tailback.

This will likely open up even more reps for the younger, more athletic Javonte Williams. Williams had a breakout rookie season. He finished among the league leaders in yards per carry and yards after first contract. Those are obviously key statistics that truly determine a running back’s worth. But Denver obviously believes in having a tandem in the backfield, after deciding to bring Gordon back this offseason on a one-year deal.

The Broncos loaded up this offseason and have Super Bowl LVII aspirations. Last season, the Broncos had arguably one of the more talented rosters in the league. However, without an elite quarterback in today’s NFL, it’s extremely difficult to win consistently. That prompted them to go out and trade for future Hall of Fame QB Russell Wilson.

They also signed one of the better pass rushers in the NFL in Randy Gregory.

The name of the game in recent years has been protect your QB and get after theirs. That’s something Denver might be very good at in 2022.

Melvin Gordon is still fully expected to be ready and healthy to begin the regular season.