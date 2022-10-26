It was a different quarterback, same result for the Denver Broncos in Week 7, as the team lost 16-9 to the New York Jets without Russell Wilson. Now with the team heading to London for Week 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, their QB1 is trying to work his way back.

Via Broncos beat reporter Zac Stevens:

“I feel great. Ready to roll,” said Russell Wilson when asked about his injury status for Week 8. “Hopefully get a key win in London.”

This comes amid reports that Wilson had been mostly limited in practice for the Broncos’ tilt across the pond.

Broncos’ QB Russell Wilson is a limited participant at today’s practice at the Harrow School in suburban London. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 26, 2022

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett later did confirm that Wilson is trending towards suiting up, which included a rather on-brand update about the QB’s airplane antics. It’s quite a mental image thinking about Russ getting his stretch on while his teammates had to ignore him on the plane.

🤯🤯🤯 Coach Nathaniel Hackett said he is trending towards playing and did “quite a bit” during todays workout. https://t.co/xG8oVyqrHI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 26, 2022

Russell Wilson has been dealing with a hamstring injury that he tweaked during the team’s Week 6 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers, a game that went to overtime with the result adding insult to injury.

Following that defeat, and the ensuing week without Wilson, the Broncos now find themselves at 2-5. They’ve lost four straight contests and are spiraling right out of the playoff picture not even halfway through the 2022 campaign.

At this point, every contest is crucial toward making their way back to relevance this season. For Russell Wilson to rehabilitate his poor first impression in Denver, getting back in the win column in Week 8 is the most important first step back in the right direction.