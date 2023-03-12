My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

Russell Wilson is going to be spending much of the 2023 offseason trying to figure out what went wrong for him in 2022 with the Denver Broncos. New head coach Sean Payton will hopefully help get the process started, but Wilson is going to have to do a lot of the heavy-lifting himself after a miserable debut season in Denver.

That doesn’t mean that everything Wilson does this offseason is going to be focused on football, though. Wilson always loves to give back to the community, and he recently decided to pop into a prison with his wife Ciara to cheer up some of the inmates. Wilson was seen singing and dancing with the inmates, and seemed to have a pretty good time during his visit.

