Russell Wilson is going to be spending much of the 2023 offseason trying to figure out what went wrong for him in 2022 with the Denver Broncos. New head coach Sean Payton will hopefully help get the process started, but Wilson is going to have to do a lot of the heavy-lifting himself after a miserable debut season in Denver.

That doesn’t mean that everything Wilson does this offseason is going to be focused on football, though. Wilson always loves to give back to the community, and he recently decided to pop into a prison with his wife Ciara to cheer up some of the inmates. Wilson was seen singing and dancing with the inmates, and seemed to have a pretty good time during his visit.

“Russell Wilsonand Ciara spent time inside a prison last week — singing and dancing with over 300 inmates — and the trip was so emotional … Ciara actually appeared to be moved to tears. The Denver Broncos star and the “Level Up” singer headed out to Everglades Correctional Institution in Florida to help lead a prayer with incarcerated men … and you can see in video of their visit, the couple immersed themselves fully with the inmates right away. Wilson read the group a bible verse … before Ciara sang to the crowd. God Behind Bars, the org. that helped facilitate the trip, said it was all very powerful.” – TMZ

It’s great to see Wilson continuing to give back to the community, and it’s clear this was an impactful trip for him and his wife. Wilson has always made an effort to give back to folks who are less fortunate than him, and the inmates here were surely glad to see him. Now, it’s back to the drawing board for Wilson as he tries to make some changes from his rough 2022 campaign.