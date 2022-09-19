A change of location did not prevent Russell Wilson from hearing boos from the stands. Wilson still got booed by spectators who attended the game at Empower Field at Mile High where the Denver Broncos hosted the Houston Texans for the quarterback’s regular-season home debut.

The Broncos were supposed to dominate Houston, considering that Russell Wilson and company entered the game as double-digit home favorites to defeat the Texans. But it was not until the fourth quarter that the Broncos would grab the lead for good. Broncos fans couldn’t help themselves from expressing their disappointment over how difficult it looked for Denver to take care of business on the field. Russell Wilson would later speak about the treatment he and the Broncos got from their fans following the contest.

“We got to play better. It’s on us,” Russell Wilson said, via Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. “They were cheering at the end. That’s all that matters,” the quarterback later added.

Russell Wilson finished the Texans game completing just 14-of-31 passes for 219 yards and a touchdown to go with an interception. He definitely should be better if the Broncos are going anywhere in his first season with the team.

The Broncos were expected to be a legitimate contender for at least an AFC West division title, especially after upgrading the quarterback position by trading for Russell Wilson in the offseason. But after a loss to the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 1 and their recent struggles against the Texans at home, doubts might be starting to creep up about whether the Broncos really have what it takes to keep up with the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers.