The Denver Broncos continue to be a popular team to discuss. Sean Payton became the new head coach, and Vance Joseph returned, but this time as the defensive coordinator. However, the latest storylines have been involving quarterback Russell Wilson.

Reportedly, Wilson had his own office in the team facilities, and this caused somewhat of a rift between him and the rest of the team. Stephen A. Smith then went off on Russell Wilson during an episode of First Take on Friday, and this won’t be going away anytime soon.

.@stephenasmith went IN on Russell Wilson 😳 "Russell Wilson this past season stunk so much they smelt him from the Mile High City to South Beach to damn L.A. That's how bad he was." pic.twitter.com/8KdQVLuaFz — First Take (@FirstTake) February 24, 2023

“If you didn’t suck, none of this would be an issue…He didn’t look good at all…Russell Wilson this past season stunk so much they smelt him from the Mile High City to South Beach to damn L.A. That’s how bad he was.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Broncos acquired Wilson in the offseason and were expected to be contenders for an AFC title by some. However, they won just four games, Nathaniel Hackett was fired before the season ended, and Russell Wilson’s play took a massive step back in a disastrous year for the organization.

Wilson threw for 3,524 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and an 84.4 QB rating. That isn’t good, and it’s even worse, considering the fact that Wilson got special treatment in the Broncos’ locker room and facilities.

Sean Payton has a lot to fix in Denver right now, and with these reports coming to light, it just puts more pressure on Payton, Wilson, and the Broncos to right this ship before it gets completely out of control.

Stephen A. Smith certainly has a point, and if Russell Wilson’s play doesn’t improve in 2023, it could get ugly quickly in Denver.