Will the relationship sour?

Russell Wilson was getting an earful from Sean Payton. The Denver Broncos quarterback did not deliver which gave a huge blow to their playoff hopes. They also got blown out by the Detroit Lions. This was not at all a good look for the duo and TJ Houshmandzadeh took notice. He unveiled his speculation about the team's future, via The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

“I just have never seen a head coach attack a quarterback like that. Never in practice, let alone a game for everyone to see. To me, that shows me that Sean Payton is fed up. I can't see Russell Wilson lasting much longer in Denver. I don't see it because he's literally taking it like a child,” was the staunch observation that former Pro-Bowler TJ Houshmandzadeh made.

Wilson was not at his best when going toe-to-toe with Jared Goff and the Lions secondary. The Broncos' offensive engine's efficiency left a lot to be desired after just knocking down 18 completions on 32 passing attempts. He may have gotten 223 passing yards but it was not enough to get them a groove going.

All of this led to a terrible pace in the game where the Broncos only had 4.6 yards per play and 287 total yards. This was eclipsed by the Lions' offense that notched a whopping 448 total yards and a huge 7.0 yards per play. The disparity was huge between both teams and Payton may have just been annoyed after the loss. Furthermore, they now slip to an even seven-win and seven-loss record.

Will this relationship in the Broncos system sour over time?