By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022

Updated 18 hours ago

Russell Wilson sent a fiery message to the Denver Broncos ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Tennessee Titans, per Aric DiLalla.

“We’ve got to have a playoff mentality right now,” Wilson said. “We’ve got to be at our best and bring our A game.”

Denver is 3-5 entering this clash with Tennessee. The Broncos are fresh off of a bye week, but had previously defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, they are in the midst of an underwhelming 2022 campaign. The Broncos entered the season with lofty aspirations after acquiring Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks. But things have not gone according to plan up to this point.

But Wilson still believes in the team. He is hoping that his message will help motivate his Denver teammates in this crucial matchup against the Titans.

It should be noted that Russell Wilson hasn’t performed up to expectations so far in Denver. However, current analyst and Wilson’s former Seahawks teammate Richard Sherman isn’t placing all of the blame on the QB.

“You can’t just put anyone in any offensive scheme and say oh, I’m just gonna make him fit my scheme,” Sherman said. “It’s almost like they didn’t even watch tape of him in Seattle and say ok, this is what he likes to do. If you have Russell Wilson run the plays that he’s run and had success with, he will be the guy you expect him to be. But when you have him run an offense he’s never used in the 10 years he’s played, expect him to struggle.”

It will be interesting to see if the Broncos can make necessary adjustments. Regardless, Russell Wilson will look to lead Denver to a victory over the Titans.