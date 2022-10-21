Word on who will start under center for the Denver Broncos on Sunday is still up in the air. Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, quarterback Russell Wilson will be a game-time decision, listed as questionable ahead of the team’s Week 7 showdown against the New York Jets.

Wilson has already been dealing with a lingering shoulder injury throughout the 2022 NFL season, but now he is saddled with a hamstring issue that cropped up during Week 6’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The veteran signal-caller recently expressed optimism about his availability for this upcoming game amid health concerns. In a bizarre quote, Wilson said he heals quickly in no small part due to “wolverine blood or whatever” that courses through his veins. Strange idiomatic phrases aside, it is good to hear that he is confident in his ability to bounce back from this hamstring injury.

In the event Wilson cannot go on Sunday, the Broncos are preparing backup quarterback Brett Rypien with reps with the starting unit, according to Jeff Legwold of ESPN. Per Legwold, it is unclear how many reps were split between Rypien and Russell Wilson, but at minimum, it seems the team is more-than-prepared for a worst-case scenario.

Regardless of who suits up and takes the snaps, Week 7 will be vitally important in the Broncos’ efforts to right the ship as they currently sit two games back in the AFC West with a record of 2-4. Check out this tweet from the Broncos’ official Twitter account to see the team’s complete injury report.