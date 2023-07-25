Denver Broncos defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike is the latest casualty of the NFL's ruthless gambling policy. It was announced on Monday that the 25-year-old has been suspended indefinitely after he was found guilty of violating the league's stern rules against betting on games. The Broncos will now be without Uwazurike for at least one full season as he serves his lengthy suspension.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton has now spoken out about this recent development. While he did not make any excuses for Uwazurike's actions, the veteran shot-caller was quick to call out the league for their involvement — or perhaps, the lack thereof:

“When you have a bunch of players getting D’s, you have to start looking at the message,” Payton told Jarrett Bell of USA TODAY Sports. “And we’ve had a lot of D’s in our league this year with this policy.”

The message from Payton here seems to be pointing at the notion that prevention is better than cure. Uwazurike has emerged as the 10th player in the league to receive a massive sanction for their gambling activity, to which Payton had a fiery response:

“And we’re going to send them home for a year, where they can’t be around. The idea that you just go away, shame on us,” said the Broncos coach.

Again, Sean Payton is not saying that his player did nothing wrong. In fact, the 59-year-old has been very strict about gambling himself. However, it appears that he is now calling on the NFL to revisit its approach to this major issue amid the rampant rise of these cases.