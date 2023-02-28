Sean Payton is trying to build a better team with the Denver Broncos. After a supremely disappointing 2022, they are looking to bounce back stronger. With that in mind, Payton is trying to get the best possible coaches to guide the players. One of the names the Broncos targeted this year was Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. While Patricia was never hired for the DC job, Payton revealed that Patricia could still join his staff under a different title, per Dakota Randall.

“Sean Payton said Matt Patricia was “outstanding” in his interview with the Broncos. Also wouldn’t rule out Patricia still working for Denver in some capacity next season”

The Broncos ended up hiring Vance Joseph as their new DC, edging out other candidates like Patricia and Rex Ryan. Still, it’s still possible that Denver hires Patricia as a member of their coaching staff. Ian Rapoport floated the idea of Patricia as Payton’s senior defensive consultant in Denver.

From NFL Now: Matt Patricia joining the #Broncos staff in a senior defensive role would make sense for all sides. pic.twitter.com/4uCetDSLcG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 28, 2023

Patricia’s reputation as a stellar candidate took a hit over the last few years. Between his disastrous tenure as the Lions head coach and last year’s mess at offensive coordinator, Patriots fans have soured on him. However, this is still the same guy that was the architect of many great New England defenses. He might not do well when he’s calling the shots, but perhaps an advisory role would be best suited for him.

The Broncos’ defense was arguably the only bright spot of their awful 2022 season. Despite the offense crumbling around them, the defense did their best to keep them in games. There’s a lot of talent on that lineup, and we’ll have to watch and see if Joseph can bring out the best in them.