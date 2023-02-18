The quarterback sneak is no longer a simple play in the NFL that is dependent on the quick feet and determination of the signal caller and a unified effort by his offensive line. The current version of the sneak involves the running back and others getting behind the quarterback and pushing him forward. New Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton has said this play will impact his game planning next season.

Blandino says new #Broncos HC Sean Payton told him he's going to do it every game next year if they don't outlaw the rule. “It amounts to a rugby scrum. The NFL wants to showcase the athleticism and skill of our athletes. This is just not a skillful play." https://t.co/TbPBcUQUjS — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 16, 2023

Payton made comments to Dean Blandino when both men were in the Fox TV studios for the network’s postseason coverage. The new Denver coach said he would use the “Tush Push” play whenever the Broncos ran a quarterback sneak if the play was legal next season. Payton’s comments may have been a sarcastic take because neither he nor Blandino believes it is a play that requires skill.

“It amounts to a rugby scrum,” Blandino said. “The NFL wants to showcase the athleticism and skill of our athletes. This is just not a skillful play.”

The league’s rules committee is expected to take this play and put it under the microscope in the coming weeks at league meetings. Several teams used the play in the recently completed season, and none moreso than the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Sean Payton is expected to give the Denver offense a lift after the team struggled on that side of the ball throughout the 2022 season. Payton’s success with the New Orleans Saints may be an indicator that he can help the Broncos put a productive offense on the field in 2023